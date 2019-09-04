BARABOO - Joyce E. Eastman, age 89, joined her heavenly father and her husband on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Joyce, daughter of Kenneth and Laura Williams was born Oct. 26, 1929. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1947. She met her husband of 56 years at dances, fell in love and married Leo Eastman on Sept. 22, 1951. Their marriage was blessed with three children and four grandchildren. For many years she was a cook at Industrial Coils.
Survivors include her son, Bruce (Cheryl) Eastman of Baraboo; two daughters, Diane Eastman (Larry Ringquist) of Janesville and Debra (Robert) Matyas of Grand Rapids, MI; four grandchildren, Robert (Lori) Matyas of Grand Rapids, MI, Scott (Jessica) Eastman of Glastonbury, CT, Meaghann “Matyas” (David) Stawasz of Lowell, MI, Shawn (Val Schneider) Eastman of Baraboo; six great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Polly (Merlin) Meyer, Audrey Eastman; brother-in-law, Robert (Doris) McWilliams, all of Reedsburg, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo on April 27, 2008; brother, James Williams (1998).
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12 noon until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or a charity of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
