Joyce Haan, 88, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge in Waupun. Joyce was born at home on May 10, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Mich. the daughter of George and Rena Beerthuis Meyners. Joyce attended Creston Christian School and Grand Rapids Christian High School. On March 1, 1951, she married Norman B. Haan at Coldbrook Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids where they lived until Norm graduated from Calvin Seminary in 1960. From then on they shepherded churches in Volga, S.D., Flint, Mich., Phoenix Ariz., Waupun, Wis., Worthington, Minn. and Bakersfield, Calif. They returned to the Waupun area after their retirement in 1994. Joyce was very involved in all of the church’s Bible studies, various societies like Mary Martha, Ladies Aid, along with church and school events. On occasions, Joyce accompanied Norm on his mission trips to Ukraine and the Philippines. She visited church families with Norm in their retirement years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, sewing for her children and grandchildren, playing piano and making various crafts. She also enjoyed working at Bargains Galore Thrift Store and was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church.
Joyce and Norm were blessed with six children, Norma Voss of Mesa, Ariz., Fred (Cheryl) Haan of Sioux Center, Iowa, Rich (Marsha) Haan of Grand Rapids, Mich., Tom (Marilyn) Haan of Longview, Wash., Brenda (Kevin) Haan Greenfield of Fox Lake, Wis., and Kevin (Angela) Haan of Waupun, Wis.; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; two more great-grandchildren due this year; two sisters: Virginia VanderWerff and Arlene (Gary) Popma; three sisters-in-law: Joyce VanVels, Ruth Kok, and Carol (Jerry) Velthouse.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2013; her parents; three brothers-in-law; and an infant grandson, Peter Haan.
Per Joyce’s request there will be a private funeral service for immediate family only. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 9-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up in Joyce’s name.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
