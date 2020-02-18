Joyce Haan, 88, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge in Waupun. Joyce was born at home on May 10, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Mich. the daughter of George and Rena Beerthuis Meyners. Joyce attended Creston Christian School and Grand Rapids Christian High School. On March 1, 1951, she married Norman B. Haan at Coldbrook Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids where they lived until Norm graduated from Calvin Seminary in 1960. From then on they shepherded churches in Volga, S.D., Flint, Mich., Phoenix Ariz., Waupun, Wis., Worthington, Minn. and Bakersfield, Calif. They returned to the Waupun area after their retirement in 1994. Joyce was very involved in all of the church’s Bible studies, various societies like Mary Martha, Ladies Aid, along with church and school events. On occasions, Joyce accompanied Norm on his mission trips to Ukraine and the Philippines. She visited church families with Norm in their retirement years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, sewing for her children and grandchildren, playing piano and making various crafts. She also enjoyed working at Bargains Galore Thrift Store and was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church.