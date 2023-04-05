June 3, 1924—April 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Joyce Isabell Indermuehle, 98, passed away on April 2, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Joyce was born on June 3, 1924 in the Township of Oak Grove to Ernest and Eva (Gritzmacher) Rau. On September 23, 1945 she was married to Rudolph Indermuehle at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

For 20 years, Joyce and her husband operated the Trenton Center Cheese Factory. They moved to Beaver Dam in 1968. Joyce retired from Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau in 1987.

Joyce is survived by her children: Sharon (William) Riddiough of Madison, Rudolph, Jr. of Beaver Dam, and Bruce of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: William Riddiough, Jr. (Brian Anderson) of West Lake Village, CA, Greg (Melissa) Riddiough of Portage, David (Trish) Indermuehle of Beaver Dam, and Crystal (Mike) Luedtke of Horicon; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Danica; step great-grandchildren: Danielle, Justin, and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudolph; brothers: Vernon, Judson, Junior, and Robert; sisters: Evelyn in infancy, Vivian Rau, Viola Brietkreutz, Gladys Tolsma, and Marilyn Horton; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

It was Joyce’s wish that no formal funeral services take place and inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.