ROCK SPRINGS - Joyce Jane Knutson, 77, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Meadow Ridge in Baraboo.
She was born August 6, 1941 in Baraboo, the daughter of Cameron and Beatrice (Maginnis) Knutson. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in North Leeds and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation, Joyce moved to California to begin her life out west. She was employed in data entry with computers most of her professional life. Joyce enjoyed traveling, fishing, puzzles, collecting coins and stamps, gardening and dancing.
Survivors include her sons Samuel Wayne Sims and Cameron Leroy (Shelly) Sims; grandchildren, Cameron M., Sierra, Bowen Lauren, and Logan Sims; three great grandchildren; brother Ron (Trudy) Knutson, aunts Carol Werner and Beverly (Jim) Godt; special friend Bill Stoeckmann and Diane Chalmers, and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sharon Rinde; first husband Leonard Leroy Sims and second husband Gene Barden.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3 at 11:30 AM at Wyocena Cemetery with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11:15 AM at Grasse Funeral Home , 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the funeral home. The Knutson family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and Meadow Ridge and Agrace Hospice for their care of our mom.Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
