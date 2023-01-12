Oct. 6, 1931—Jan. 8, 2023

MAUSTON—Joyce Leone Siekert, 91, of Mauston passed away January 8, 2023. Joyce was born October 6, 1931 to Dennett and Gladys Zimmerman in Madison, WI.

Joyce loved her large extended family and cherished Christmas to celebrate with them. After her family, she was most proud to have been the 1stJ uneau County Fair Queen and never missed an opportunity to talk about it and the time she lived in Japan with her husband Ben while he served in the United States Army.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Robert Zimmerman (Betty); three daughters: Teresa Verbsky (Donald), Jody Hoff and Diane Doyle (Bobby); her step-children: David Siekert (Lisa), Mike Siekert (Jackie) and Sandi Pruka (Rob); her grandchildren: Frend, Snapper, Sadie, Randi, Justin, Chrystal, Heidi, Jory and Amber; her many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Severson and her husband, Irvin Siekert; her two sons: Benjamin and Jon; her son-in-law, Joe Verbsky and her grandson, Ashley.

The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. The funeral service will begin after visitation at 11:00 p.m. at the church.

