Joyce Loraine Mountford, age 89 of Portage, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Juliette Manor in Berlin, Wis. surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born in Otsego, Wis. on December 10, 1929, to John and Ora (Stilson) Hanson. Joyce married Leslie D. Mountford on January 31, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2010. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She loved children and had a gift for caring for them. For several years she worked at Ray-O-Vac making hearing aid batteries. She had a green thumb and a love for flowers. She thoroughly enjoyed beautifying her home with them, both inside and out. Her heart and compassion for animals kept her home filled with many cats and dogs throughout her life.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Shelley Maginnis of Wild Rose, Wis.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Klaila, Matthew (Robyn) Klaila, and Megan Maginnis.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Floyd (Wanda) Hanson, Harold (Evelyn) Hanson, Esther (Carl) Peterson, Doris Hanson, Annabelle (Harley) Floeter; and daughter, Sandra (Mountford) Klaila.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Kratz Funeral Home. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Pastor Robert Timmermann will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. A luncheon will be served afterward at the funeral home.
