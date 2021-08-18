Joyce, Michael "Mike"

PORTAGE - Michael "Mike" Joyce, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Mike was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Portage, the son of Edmund and Hazel (Scheifelbein) Joyce.

Mike loved the outdoors; hunting with nephew, Terry, son, Kevin, and other nephews; fishing with his wife, Kay; and tinkering in the yard when not walking his buddy, "Lucky," around the block.

There was no bigger Packers fan than Mike. He always seemed to think he was in a competition for the best decorated yard and watched every game - even with some colorful language included.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Michelle Joyce (Brad), Lori (Rick) Wipperfurth, Terry (Lisa) Joyce, Kevin (Rachel) Joyce, Scott Miller, Heather Morgan, and Tanya Miller; sister, Judy Gray; special nephew, Terry Thurber; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and many dear friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russ, Donnie, and Norbert; and sisters, Bev, Donna Jane, and Mary.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME, Portage. Public visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Burial will be private, at the Briggsville Protestant Cemetery in Briggsville, Wis.