May 16, 1932—Feb.9, 2023

WAUPUN—Joyce Pattee, 90, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Prairie Ridge in Waupun.

Joyce was born May 16, 1932 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Warren and Frances Bentley Balson. Joyce was a graduate of Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac.

Following graduation she was employed by the Fond du Lac Reporter in the Advertising Department. On September 26, 1950 she married Edward A. Pattee in Fond du Lac. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives.

Joyce waitressed at various restaurants in Waupun, did private home health care, and worked at the Christian Home. Joyce was an active member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.

Joyce is survived by two daughters: Barbara Hoffman of Fort Pierce, FL and Patricia (Larry) Frank of Fox Lake; three grandchildren: Cody Frank, Heather Mecklenberg, and Daane Hoffman; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marie (Gene) McEathron of Fond du Lac; brother, Eugene (Myrna) Balson of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Mary Balson of Fond du Lac; and sister-in-law, Carol Pattee of rural Waupun.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pattee; a brother, Owen Balson; son-in-law, Dennis Hoffman; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services for Joyce Pattee will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Jacob Nault officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thanks to Prairie Ridge staff for their loving care and support.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.