Jozefowski, Peter P.

BEAVER DAM - Peter P. Jozefowski, 61, went home to the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

A visitation for Peter will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from noon until 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146 and the Beaver Dam AMVETS Post #33. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required. A private funeral service at the funeral home will be held with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.

Peter was born on March 22, 1959, the son of Bruno and Mary (Feltes) Jozefowski in Port Washington, Wis. He attended Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Charter Member and Life Member of AMVETS Post #33 in Beaver Dam. He served as Post Adjutant, Post 2nd Vice, Post Commander, 7th District Commander and went up the State office ladder from Provost Marshal to Department Commander. He also established the Hospital and Service Foundation for Veterans for the AMVETS. He was a past board member of the Beaver Dam Lake Association. Peter had served as an Alderman in Beaver Dam. He was always involved in the community, starting at a young age as a phone counselor for "HotLine" while in high school.