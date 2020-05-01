Juanita Dawn (Bodin) Kenitzer, age 87, Beaver Dam

Juanita Dawn (Bodin) Kenitzer was born on Dec. 31, 1932, to Julius and Hildegard (Prehn) Bodin in Beaver Dam, Wis. A loved child of God, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. God graced her with many talents, the most remarkable gift of those being that of music and her ability to share that gift with others. She cultivated her love for music within her family, directed the Joyful Praise handbell choir and the Cherub (children’s) Choir at First Ev. Lutheran Church of Beaver Dam, sang solos at the church and was a faithful member of the Senior Choir. For more than 40 years she offered private piano lessons and developed lasting relationships with her students and their families.
Juanita married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Kenitzer on May 1, 1954, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Wis, and shared their life together for more than 65 years. Together they nurtured and cared for three children, Sarah (Don) Kneisler, Seymour, Wis., Russ (Debbie) Kenitzer, Franklin, Wis. and Dick (Roxie) Kenitzer, Schofield, Wis. She delighted in watching her grandchildren grow and become adults, Becky (Dan) Feryance, Andy (Jennifer) Kneisler, Matt (Emily) Kenitzer, Josh (Crystal) Kenitzer and Rev. Aleese Kenitzer. She found special joy when each of her great-grandchildren were born, Keegan, Easton, Claire and Jace Kneisler, Cailie and Carson Kenitzer and Hannah, Maggie and Heinrich Kenitzer. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of Becky and Dan’s first child. She also enjoyed a special relationship with her sister-in-law, Billie Kenitzer; her friends at church and at Stone Terrace. Juanita was a member of the Beaver Dam Post of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Family celebrations and vacations were very important to her, especially those to Disney. She loved to make people happy with her delicious meals and desserts. She enjoyed sewing and creating a variety of crafts. As her life progressed her faith deepened, and she is now comfortably resting in the arms of Jesus.
Due to the current health crisis a private family funeral will take place for Juanita. MUEHL-BOETTCHER FUNERAL HOME, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam. Online condolences may be expressed to Juanita’s family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Memorials in Juanita’s memory may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam and the ELCA Fund for Leaders.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Home for their compassionate care of our mother and our father during his visits.
