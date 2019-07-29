BARABOO - Judith A. Utzinger, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family in the peace of her Baraboo home. When diagnosed with cancer ten months ago, she chose the motto “Forward” and continued to demonstrate the kindness, appreciation, and love she was known for until she passed on the evening of her 56th wedding anniversary, near the very minute she would have said “I Do”.
Judy was born in Madison, Wis. and spent her early years in Oregon, Wis. before moving to Baraboo in sixth grade, where she first met Arnold “Arnie” Utzinger, who would go on to be the love of her life and her partner for 56 years. Judy graduated from Baraboo High School in 1960 and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she quickly and characteristically made dear friends for life. As her relationship with Arnie turned more serious, she decided to join him at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. When Judy began to focus on a teaching career, she transferred to the Edgewood College School of Education in Madison. Wedding bells rang for Judy and Arnie in 1963. His first job as a chemical engineer with Procter & Gamble brought the couple to Cincinnati, Ohio, so Judy transferred schools again and completed her teaching degree at the University of Cincinnati. She started teaching Kindergarten and second grade in Cincinnati the following year. When Arnie decided to make a career change, the couple moved back to Wisconsin, this time to Milwaukee, where Arnie enrolled at Marquette University’s School of Dentistry, while Judy continued teaching primary school in Wauwatosa. The couple’s daughter, Malynn, was born halfway through dental school, so Judy left the classroom to become a full-time mom. When Arnie graduated from dental school in 1970, the young Utzinger family surprised even themselves by abandoning the big cities they’d come to enjoy and accepting an offer to join veteran dentist, Dr. John Lobaugh, in a growing dental practice back in their home town of Baraboo, where their life unfolded and flourished with work, family, and friends. Judy and Arnie have lived in Baraboo ever since, raising two children, building a thriving dental practice, volunteering for myriad local organizations, and always taking advantage of the Baraboo area’s tremendous natural beauty.
Although Judy stopped teaching school when Malynn was born, her love of children, education, and community kept her plate continuously full of volunteer roles and responsibilities. From homeroom mother in her kids’ classes to numerous board presidencies, Judy was both a roll-up-your-sleeves volunteer and a natural leader who gave much of her time to local organizations such as St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary, the state branch of the American Dental Association Auxiliary, Baraboo Blood Bank, American Association of University Women (AAUW), UW Baraboo—Sauk County Continuing Education Board, Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation, South Central Planned Giving Council, P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Baraboo Al Ringling Theater (ART) Friends. Judy had a creative side as well. She was a member and stage actor with Baraboo Theater Guild, she trained as a professional model and appeared in local television and print advertising, and she sang in church and civic choirs for more than four decades. Judy was an active member of and volunteer within St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mildred Dokken; and sister, Marilyn (Lawrence) Sauey. She is survived by husband, Arnie; daughter, Malynn (Ryan Wheeler) Utzinger; son, Scott (Kristin) Utzinger; siblings, Nancy (James) Herritz and Chrisjeon Dokken Clemmer; grandson, Paxton “PK” Wheeler; and many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and dear friends.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Celebration of Judy’s inspirational life, led by Reverend Karen Hofstad, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. Visitation will take place at the Church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Reflecting on her life and anticipating her legacy, Judy wrote, “I believe that much peace and fulfilment comes from giving of oneself to causes and missions beyond and greater than oneself.” Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Al Ringling Theater, Boys & Girls Club of West Central, Wis.—Baraboo/ Sauk County, or to the charitable organization of your choice.
