Judith Ann “Judy” (Haskins) Nelsestuen, 80 of Tucson, Ariz. left earth to life in heaven in Tucson on April 14, 2020. Judy was born to Robert and Genevieve (Watkins) Haskins on March 20, 1940, in Baraboo, Wis. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Dyanna (Kendell) Roper, Catherine (Joseph) Sposato, Jason (Royce) Nelsestuen, and Jeanne (Terrance) Hopkins; grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Nathan and Mark Roper, Jared Sposato, Erin Powers, Kristen Phillips, Jay, Cody, Ty and Ian Nelsestuen, Cierra and Sadona Hopkins; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, James E Haskins, William (Nancy) Haskins and Myra (Howard) Miller. Judy graduated from Baraboo High School, Baraboo, Wis. in 1959 and Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Okla. in 1978. She wed Jerry Nelsestuen on Aug. 22, 1959 in West Baraboo, Wis. She and Jerry pastored churches in Houston, Texas, West Baraboo, Wis., Clinton, Okla., Sidney, Iowa, various churches in Arizona and Baltimore, Md. Judy always connected with children and taught Sunday School from the age of 12. She started children’s church services in every church they pastored. She believed children should learn about the things of the Lord on their own level. Countless live were changed because of her obedience to God to teach the precepts of the Bible. Her sense of humor and “Judyisms” will be missed. Donations can be made to Alta Vista Bible Church at www.avbiblechurch.org/giving, Angel Tree with Prison Fellowship or Samaritan’s Purse. https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/tucson-cremation