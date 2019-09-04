Judith Ann Pfund, 63, of Roxboro, N.C., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Oak Ridge, N.C.
She was born on February 24, 1956, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert A. and Marcella May Kottke Pfund. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1974. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from U.W. Madison in 1979. Judith spent 40 years working in mental health as a case manager in social work, both in New York and Georgia. She loved gardening, fishing, cooking and her animals.
She is survived by her mother, Marcella May Pfund of Roxboro, N.C.; her son, Seth (Mary) Pfund-Kraus of Greensboro, N.C.; her grandson, Jaxon Lynn Pfund Kraus; her two sisters, Sally Jo Pfund of Roxboro, N.C. and Sandra Pfund (Jeff) Champion of Waupun, Wis; her nephew and niece, Harrison and Mei Champion both of Waupun, and she is further survived by many aunts, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Pfund; her brother-in-law, Philip Horan.
Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, with Deacon Jill Nowlen officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Arbor Day Foundation.
KURKI-MACH FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
