BARABOO - Judith Ann Reinfeldt age 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at SSM Hospice House.
Judy was born on November 6, 1939, to Alexander and Ella (Zimke) Baumgarten. She united in marriage to Wayne Wright on December 12, 1956; he preceded her in death. On September 19, 1970, she was united in marriage to Charles Reinfeldt who preceded her in death on September 22, 2001.
Her main passion was that of a loving housewife, while raising six children, but she also worked at some of the finer hotels/resorts in the Wisconsin Dells area for many years. Following, she worked at Land’s End for several years, and found great pleasure in working at the Baraboo Public Library until her retirement.
She enjoyed playing bingo, playing slots at surrounding casinos, traveling, and playing cards. While spending time at St. Clare Meadows and Sauk County Healthcare Center, she took up putting puzzles together. Her faith was very important to her and she has been a long-standing member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
She is survived by her six children, Tim Wright, Rick (Rhonda) Wright, Ron (Lyneen) Wright, David Wright, Pam (Tom) Udelhofen, and Randy (Maribel) Reinfeldt; grandchildren, Shane, Jesse, Joshua, Samuel, Cory, Jaimie, Jordan, Ariana, Rhiannon, Andrea, Katie, Nigel, Nathan and Amber; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Jayden, Jayla, Rayna, Alex, Vinney, Montgomery, Carter, Connor, Tayler, Bennett, Keegan, Kaylee, Ethan, Arianna, and Champion; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Ella; spouse, Charles Reinfeldt; grandson, Ryan Wright; and stepson, Daniel Reinfeldt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held at Redlin Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Family urges those who are unable to attend the funeral service to attend a memorial service to honor Judy. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Rock Springs on September 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Clare Hospital, SSM Health at Home Hospice House and to Dr. Stuart Hannah.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)