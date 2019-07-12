Judith K. Boelter, age 62, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly, at her residence on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Judith was born the daughter of Edward and Erna (Zimmerman) Zimmer on June 22, 1957, in Beaver Dam. Judy was united in marriage to Charles Boelter, Sr. on August 19, 1983, in Juneau. She had worked as an area bartender for many years and enjoyed socializing with others.
Judy is survived by her brother Ron Zimmer of Beaver Dam. Her step-sons Charles Boelter, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Steven (Judy) Boelter of Friesland, and Wayne (Lynn) Boelter of Beaver Dam. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and sisters Lila (Kenny) Maas and Joanne (Jerry) Beier, and great-grandchildren Colton and Justin Haase.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)