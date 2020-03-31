Judith Cerns, 76, of Lake Delton

Judith “Judy” Cerns, age 76, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on March 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Judy was born on April 15, 1943, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Anita (Anderson) Eggink. Judy was a wonderful, loving and caring women who had a great sense of humor and always took time for others. With patience and a good heart, she helped so many people whenever they needed it, even taking them into her home when necessary.
Judy was always late and joked that she’d be “late to her own funeral”. Because of the COVID crisis, her funeral will be delayed until further notice. We believe this is Judy’s way of making us all smile, even in her passing. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anyone who was privileged to know her.
Judy is survived by her husband, Arnold of Lake Delton; her brother, Jack Twyford (Debra); her children, Deborah Pilona (Angel), William Turner and Robert Turner (Katrena); her grandchildren, Angelo, Addam, Alex, Samantha, Sarah, Reina, Micah, Jeffrey, Taylor and Brandon; and her great-grandchildren, Serenity, Leana, Sebastian, A’Myah and Asher. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Turner; and her daughter, Melissa.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
