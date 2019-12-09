BARABOO - Judith Ann “Judy” Fahney, age 75, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Our House Assisted Living, with her family by her side. Judith, daughter of Oscar and Amelia (Wiesner) Jung, was born Oct. 21, 1944. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Fahney on Nov. 3, 1973, at St. John of God, in the Town of Farmington; he preceded her in death on April 17, 2018. Throughout her working career, Judy was employed as a CNA for Jefferson Meadows and Sauk County Home Care. In her younger years, Judy enjoyed bowling, camping, baking and sewing. She also enjoyed playing Sheepshead in her free time. Judy will be fondly remembered by her children for being a selfless mother who graciously gave her time and herself to anyone who needed it. She enjoyed caring for not only her patients while a CNA, but, also her children’s friends and loved being God Mother to numerous family members.
Survivors include her loving children, Margaret “Peggy” (Ryan) Goodenow and Nicholas Fahney; granddaughters, Jossalyn Goodenow and Emma Fahney; siblings, Joyce Doll, Ruth Gollnick, Ralph (Sandy) Jung, Bette (Eugene) Laatsch, Sharon Zirtzlaff, Pat Jelinek, Sandy Rosenthal, Carol (Russell) Fellenz, and Dale (Pamela) Jung; as well as, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; siblings, Florence, Adeline, Lloyd, and Vernon.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church. Judy and Jerry will be buried together at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in the spring. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice and the staff at Our House for the care shown to Judy. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
