Dec. 7, 1939—March 19, 2023

WATERTOWN—Judith “Judy” A. Kohls, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.

Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran School, or to Martin Luther College. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Judith Ann Machkovitz was born on December 7, 1939 to Anton and Florence (nee Jarogoske) Machkovitz in Beaver Dam, WI. On July 9, 1960 she married Ronald Kohls at St. Michael Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Judy worked for many years as a Bookkeeper at her family business of R&R T.V. in Watertown. Later, she worked at Shopko in Watertown for over 25 years.

After retiring she volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Shop. In her earlier years Judy liked to roller skate and met Ronald Kohls while doing so. Judy was an avid baker and enjoyed teaching her grandchildren many of her recipes, especially strawberry jam and Christmas cookies.

She was a master gardener and liked watching birds and creating the butterfly garden at Heritage Homes. Judy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown and the ladies aid.

Judy is survived by her two sons: Steve Kohls of Watertown and Mike (Joanne) Kohls of Waterloo; two granddaughters: Ashley (fiance, Austen Eppen) Kohls and Samantha Kohls; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Walter Frederick; husband, Ronald Kohls on July 3, 2005; brother, David Machkovitz; daughter, Wendy Kohls.