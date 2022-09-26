March 29, 1945—Sept. 13, 2022

BARABOO—Judith “Judy” Ann Ryan passed away peacefully on Sept 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg at age 77. She was born in Baraboo on March 29 1945, to Robert and Gertrude (Welk) Galitz. Judy graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1963 and lived in Janesville for 15 years before living in Baraboo for over 40 years.

In October 1981, Judy was married to John “Jack” Ryan. Together they raised a son Brett and daughter Amanda.

Judy was a hard-worker and wouldn’t hesitate to go above and beyond for her friends and loved ones. She worked for Parker Pen in Janesville, and in Baraboo she worked for the now closed St. Mary’s Catholic Convent and St. Clare Jefferson Meadows.

Judy had strong convictions and a tell-it-like-it-is personality, which she often attributed to her childhood growing up with five brothers. But she also had a quick wit and sense of humor.

She enjoyed classic country and western music, gardening, visiting National Parks, and beating her family in card games. Above all, she loved and was most proud of her children.

Judy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jack; son, Brett Banner; daughter, Amanda (Aaron Monroe); and grandchildren: Corrine, Zachary, Julia, Samuel, and Liam. She is preceded in death by her parents, and three of her older brothers.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg and at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie for their care of Judy during the last nine months. A Celebration of Life will be held at Devil’s Lake State Park in May 2023 with details forthcoming.