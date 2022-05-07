Jan. 27, 1936 - May 4, 2022

COLUMBUS/FRIENDSHIP - Judith (Judy) Helen Salzwedel, 86, previously of Columbus, Wisconsin died on May 4, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health (formerly Columbus Community Hospital). Judy was born on January 27, 1936, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the only daughter of Edward and Lucille (Heinzen) Sands.

Judy graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1954. After graduation, Judy attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Radiology in Wausau, Wisconsin. While on affiliation at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Wisconsin, she met her future husband, Russ. After graduation, (she was #1 in her class), she returned to Green Bay and worked at Bellin Memorial Hospital until her marriage. While living in Madison after her marriage, she worked as a radiological technician at St. Mary's Hospital.

Judy married Russell (Red) Salzwedel on June 22, 1957, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They began their married life in Madison and then moved to Columbus when Russ started his own barbershop. Russ and Judy were blessed with four children within five years. Raising her children was a priority. Judy put her career on hold until the last child was in grade three. Judy returned to the medical field in a different capacity - as a nursing assistant. She worked day shift at Columbus Community Hospital for many years and then night shift at the Columbus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center until her retirement.

Judy was always a caregiver. She took care of her father who suffered from Parkinson's disease for eight years. She took care of her mother until she passed away from kidney cancer. She cared for her husband who suffered from Alzheimer's disease for twelve years until his death. Judy was a faithful member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus. Judy loved being at the cottage in the woods in Friendship, reading, watching dancing and cooking shows, making homemade soup, and traveling to warm climates in the winter. She had a quick wit and she lived for her family.

Judy is survived by her four children: Bruce (Mary) Salzwedel of Columbus, Pamela (Bruce) Zander of Friendship (formerly Columbus), Laurie (Michael) Erdmann of Lomira, Mark (Kathy) Salzwedel of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Lan) Zander, Gabrielle (Ryan) Falkner, Peter Zander, Daniel (Christine) Salzwedel, Ronald (special friend Bailey Murph) Salzwedel, Sarah (Srdjan) Suton, Nicole (Michael) Wiza, Brett Erdmann, Hannah (special friend Dylan Peterson) Salzwedel, Madelyn Salzwedel, and Isabelle Salzwedel; 7 great-grandchildren: Luke, Emma, and Anna Salzwedel; Declan and Logan Zander; Chloe Wiza; and Emma Suton; and many relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Russ in 2009; her parents, Edward and Lucille Sands; and her brothers: Roger and James.

A memorial gathering for Judy will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Jerome's Catholic Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jerome's Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Sam and Dr. Rolf Poser for their care throughout the years.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private condolences or sign the family's guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.