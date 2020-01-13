Judith L. "Judy" Hill, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the UW Hospital Madison from a courageous battle of Metastatic Melanoma Brain Cancer. She fought Melanoma for over 10 years before it metastasized and had a constant painful struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis for over 38 years. Judy was a 13 year Breast Cancer Survivor. Judy was born on Sept. 10, 1943, in Portage to Earl and Evelyn (Bush) Smith. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart Jim Hill June 8, 1963. Together they were blessed with 56 years of marriage and two children.

Judy's employment after high school started with the Portage Daily Register and then became a hair stylist with Diane's Beauty Salon. She later then was employed by the Pardeeville Area School District for many years as a high school study hall supervisor and transferred to the Pardeeville Elementary School to be a teacher's aid. During that time at the school, she drove bus for Smith Bus Service. She later started work part time at Barbalee True Value in Pardeeville before she decided to become a full time house wife due to her RA.

