Judith L. "Judy" Hill, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the UW Hospital Madison from a courageous battle of Metastatic Melanoma Brain Cancer. She fought Melanoma for over 10 years before it metastasized and had a constant painful struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis for over 38 years. Judy was a 13 year Breast Cancer Survivor. Judy was born on Sept. 10, 1943, in Portage to Earl and Evelyn (Bush) Smith. She graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart Jim Hill June 8, 1963. Together they were blessed with 56 years of marriage and two children.
Judy's employment after high school started with the Portage Daily Register and then became a hair stylist with Diane's Beauty Salon. She later then was employed by the Pardeeville Area School District for many years as a high school study hall supervisor and transferred to the Pardeeville Elementary School to be a teacher's aid. During that time at the school, she drove bus for Smith Bus Service. She later started work part time at Barbalee True Value in Pardeeville before she decided to become a full time house wife due to her RA.
In her early years, Judy enjoyed archery and became quite good; she traveled all over and won many awards. She was an avid curler and bowler. Judy also enjoyed very much, her once a month "Thursday Night Ladies" card group. Her big passion was traveling, even if it was just for weekend getaways. She was very blessed to be able to travel to many U.S. destinations including Alaska. Judy's many out of the country travels included Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Canada. Her most loved was the family trips to the cottage in St. Germain with her immediate family, her two sisters-in-law, and their families. She deeply loved her family and will be forever greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Jim Hill; daughter, Stacy (Michael) Hinkley; and son, Adam Hill both of Pardeeville; two very special grandsons, Mason Hinkley of Pardeeville and Kolby Lichman of Reedsburg; sisters-in-law, Sharon (John) Majewski and Linda (Harlan) Herwig both of Princeton; nieces and nephews, Tim (Tammy) Smith and Debbie (Darrel) Kuhl both of Pardeeville, Jamie Herwig (Julie Hughes) of Randolph, Jeremy Herwig of Princeton, Stanley Hill and Laura Hill both of Friendship, and Kelly Moulton of Florida; special relatives, Harry and Cathy Gieseler of Florida; longtime close friends, Will and Pam Bonine and family of Michigan; many other close relatives and wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Evelyn Smith; in-laws, Clifford and Luella Hill; brother, Doug and wife Elnetta Smith; brother-in-law, Richard and wife Flora Hill; nephews, Justin Herwig, Joshua Herwig; and niece, Janice Hill.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Saturday. She will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for several memorials that will be established in Judy's name. A special thank you to the U.W. Hospital and the U.W. Carbon Cancer Center for their wonderful care through the years. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICe in Pardeeville is serving the family.
