Judith Neuberger, age 75, of Reeseville

Judi’s greatest joy was her Lord and family. She attended grade school in Reeseville and graduated in 1963 from the Lowell-Reeseville High School. She worked at Provot’s Clover Farm Store in Reeseville for six years and later at the Dodge County Telephone Company for thr years. Judi then stayed at home to raise her family. During the tumult of the Vietnam War she was the USO Chairwoman in Reeseville for 8 years and later served as a Dodge County work permit officer for 15 years and as Vice President for the Reeseville Community Center for 5 years.

Judi’s passion was craft-making and she sold her crafts in numerous stores throughout the area. She operated her own craft company called “Sew Crafty” for 35 years until health issues forced her away from the sewing machine. For the past 6 years she alternated between in-home health care and care at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, where she leaves behind a number of valued friends. The family would especially like to thank all of her caregivers for their thoughtful and tender care. In particular, Judi was especially thankful to both Cindy Cook and Elisa Root.