Judith Neuberger, age 75, of Reeseville

Judith “Judi” Alice Neuberger passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family. Judi was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Beaver Dam to William and Gladys (Benninger) Lau. She was baptized Feb. 18, 1945 at the Second Reformed Church of rural Reeseville and was the last child baptized in the church. Judi was confirmed in her faith in our Lord on March 22, 1959, at the First Reformed Church in Reeseville. She was joined in marriage to Wayne Neuberger on Oct. 12, 1963 by Rev. Wilfred Burger at the First Reformed Church in Reeseville.
Judi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wayne Neuberger, and their three loving children: Kevin (Annie) Neuberger of Waterloo, Wis., Scott (Nancy) Neuberger of Casco, Wis. and Kimi Sue (Alan) Pasewald of Lowell, Wis. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their spouses, Desiree (Dan) Szymanski, Christina (Bob) Westberg, Bethany (Jordan) Dominiak, Elizabeth Neuberger, Ashley (James) Bangen and Kristopher (Mikayla) Pasewald; and seven great-grandchildren, Isaac, Eamon and Aila Szymanski and Kaylee, Axel and Scarlett Westberg and baby Bangen due in July. Judi is also survived by her mother, Gladys Lau; her sister and her husband, Darlene (William) Goodhue; her brother, Ricky Lau; her brother and sister-in-law, Earl (Lavonne) Neuberger, and her sister-in-law, Vida Neuberger, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judi was preceded in death by her father, William “Wiggie” Lau; her father and mothers-in-law, Alex, Frieda and Bernice Neuberger; and her brother-in-law, LaVerne Neuberger.
Judi’s greatest joy was her Lord and family. She attended grade school in Reeseville and graduated in 1963 from the Lowell-Reeseville High School. She worked at Provot’s Clover Farm Store in Reeseville for six years and later at the Dodge County Telephone Company for thr years. Judi then stayed at home to raise her family. During the tumult of the Vietnam War she was the USO Chairwoman in Reeseville for 8 years and later served as a Dodge County work permit officer for 15 years and as Vice President for the Reeseville Community Center for 5 years.
Judi’s passion was craft-making and she sold her crafts in numerous stores throughout the area. She operated her own craft company called “Sew Crafty” for 35 years until health issues forced her away from the sewing machine. For the past 6 years she alternated between in-home health care and care at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, where she leaves behind a number of valued friends. The family would especially like to thank all of her caregivers for their thoughtful and tender care. In particular, Judi was especially thankful to both Cindy Cook and Elisa Root.
Visitation will be held at the Reeseville Community Center on Tues. February 18th between 3:00 and 7:00. Funeral services will be held on Wed. Feb. 19th at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman with visitation from 9:00 to 10:50 a.m. Church service will begin at 11:00 and immediately after the service burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery south of Reeseville. A reception meal will follow at the Reeseville Community Center.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
