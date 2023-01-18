July 26, 1950—Jan. 16, 2023

MAYVILLE—Judy A. Ravanelli, 72, of Mayville, WI, passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend on January 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver disease.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville, WI with Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be at church on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service.

Judy was born the daughter of Stanley and Lyles (Rosin) Ojstrsek in Hartford, WI on July 26, 1950.

Judy was united in marriage to Dale Ravanelli on January 6, 1973. She was so proud they were able to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary together. Over the years, she worked at the Golden Knight Supper Club and West Bend Company before she started her farming career with Dale and their family. In her later years, she worked for the Hanke quarry before retiring in 2021.

After retirement, it was time to garden and smell the roses and enjoy some “Judy time”. She took great pride in making sure their farm was kept “just right”. You could often find her out mowing the lawn or gardening. Judy treasured the time she spent with her family and left a legacy that will be remembered and carried on by them.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dale; and their children: John (Carmen) Ravanelli, Dean (Shelly) Ravanelli, Tom (Jenny) Ravanelli, Tim (Lisa) Ravanelli, and Crystal Ravanelli; her grandchildren: Bryce Ravanelli, Brylee Ravanelli, Caleb Ravanelli, Dominick Ravanelli; step grandchildren: Joe Kmiec, Jenna Nice, Brooke Nice; her siblings: Jean (Russ) Westphal, Stan (Betty) Ojstrsek, Fran (Barb) Ojstrsek, Sue (Scott) Cole; sisters-in-law: Jane Ojstrsek and Mary (Tom) Barnes; and brother-in-law, Vince (Judy) Strupp. Judy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Lyles Ojstrsek; brothers, Larry and Mike Ojstrsek; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Nick and Jo Ravanelli; and sister-in-law, Virjean Strupp.

Special thanks to St. Luke’s Surgical ICU team and the staff at Kathy Hospice for all the love they showed.

