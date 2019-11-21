ONTARIO - Judy Kay Bruckert, age 58, of Ontario, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
Judy was born on Oct. 23, 1961, in Sauk City, the daughter of Richard and Martha (Gieck) Bruckert. She was previously married to Billy McKittrick on Aug. 8, 1988. Judy enjoyed the outdoors, crafts, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her father, Richard; two children, Tasha Bruckert (Eric Blackwood) and Crystal (Christopher "Monk" Johnson) McKittrick; step-daughter, Tonya (Zimmermann) Mortimer; adopted son, Jason Germann; grandchildren, Alyssa, Dylan and Kaylee Gonzagowski, Zayne and Alyxaira Johnson; Justin Reichhoff, Jayden Zimmermann, LynnMarie, Ian and Evann Blackwood; three sisters, Linda Lee, Sandy (Paul) Barebo, Brenda Bruckert; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; pets, Spike (dog) and Rocky (turtle).
Judy was preceeded in death by her mother, Martha; significant other, Dwayne Linhart; grandson Jaymison Zimmermann; great-niece, Finley Olds; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
