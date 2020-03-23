Judy L. Christian, 75, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Judy L. Christian, age 75, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. She was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Columbus, to John and Mary (Jones) Pritchard. Growing up, Judy was a very intelligent student graduating from Columbus High School and attending several years of college. She continued her passion for learning throughout her life and the love of books of which she had many. So, so many books. Judy was married to James “Jim” Christian in Feb. of 1969 and had one daughter. She was employed as a teller at 1ST National Bank in Columbus, then, was a bookkeeper for Rural Electric Co. Later, she was employed as an office manager at the Pathology Clinic in Beaver Dam. She retired from Suby VonHaden & Associates in Madison. Judy loved reading, socializing, and all spectator sports, especially, NASCAR and many racing events at area tracks were all enjoyed with Jim.