July 25, 1952—March 3, 2023

BARABOO—Judy P. Olson, age 70 of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. Judy, daughter of Ray and Jeanette (Pickar) Schuppener was born July 25, 1952 in Baraboo. On June 29, 1973 she was united in marriage to Delbert “Del” Olson; he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2021. Judy obtained her associate degree from MATC. She was employed by Baraboo Co-op for 18 years prior to working for Integrative Clinic in Lake Delton from 2007 until her retirement in 2015. She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Judy spent many years volunteering for the National MS Society. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, fitness and nutrition.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Angela A. Olson of Sparta; siblings: Gary (Rebecca) Schuppener of Holton, KS, Linda (Steve) Schult of Sun Prairie, Jean Clark of Janesville, Nancy (Curt) Diehl of Sauk City and Karen Schulze of Baraboo; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Del; and her brother, Mark Schuppener.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.