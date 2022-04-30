Juene Elizabeth Kueffer

June 22, 1928—Feb. 24, 2022

CAMBRIA—Juene Elizabeth (Beahm) Kueffer, 93, Cambria, formerly of Portage, WI, was carried on the wings of an angel to her Heavenly Father, when God said: “come follow me,” February 24, 2022.

Juene was born June 22, 1928, the 10th of 13 children to Herbert and Susie (Fuller) Beahm in Springvale Township, Cambria, WI.

She grew up in rural Pardeeville, attended school in Marcellon Township and Pardeeville High School. She was very proud to have obtained her GED in 1973, from MATC, Portage. She married Alvin Kueffer September 11, 1945. They were blessed with five children during their 64-years of marriage.

Juene and Al worked Buckhill Farm, near Cambria, from 1949-1966 before moving to Portage. Juene was never idle and worked throughout her life retiring at age 70, from Converter Concept in Pardeeville. Juene enjoyed painting wood cut-outs, that Al made, for the family, playing cards and trips to the casino. She was a supporter of our military service men and women.

She will be fondly remembered for her full heart and helping hands.

She never missed a birthday or special occasion, sending a card and a phone call. If you stopped to visit or play cards, she always had a meal ready.

We could not have hand picked a better Mother and Grandmother. We were all truly blessed to have had her in our lives.

Juene is survived by her children: Loretta (James Sr.) Hagen of Pewaukee, Diana Krinke of Cambria, Susie (Dale) Katsma of Plymouth, Richard (Cindy) Kueffer of Bellevue, NE; son-in-law, David J. Hughes of Cambria; 13 grandchildren: Brian (Shelia) Hughes, James Jr. (Sara) Hagen, Jeanna (Paul Jr) Glass, Jennifer (Butch) Sauer, Beth Hughes (Jeff) Walters, Julie (Tony) Cavazos, Matthew Hagen (June Suwanabol), Daniel (Molly) Kueffer, Jessica Krinke, Benjamin (Tracy) Katsma, Rebekah (Tim) Piazza, Christopher Kueffer (Miaranda Barnes), Ashley Kueffer; 32 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren and 15th in May; sister, Doris Scott of Madison; brother-in-law, James Kueffer of Sun Prairie; and sister-in-law, Mary Beahm of Montello; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends. Godchildren: Rebekah (Katsma) Piazza and Charles Blodgett.

Juene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alvin (2009), daughter Linda Hughes (2022), son-in-law Dale Krinke, great- granddaughter, Caylee Krinke-Sauer; brothers: Henry, Merlin, Harley, Lawrence (Bill), and Norbert in infancy. Sisters: Verla Price, Alma Carlson, Juanita Carlson, Beulah (Boots) Hodgman, Carol Tortolano, and Dorothy in infancy; and dear friend, Jim Mulhern.

A special thank you to Dale and Diana for welcoming her into their home for the last four-and-a-half years and for their family; especially Chelsea, for the loving care. Thank you to Marcia, her beautician, for coming to the home; St. Croix Hospice; and her nurse, Michelle for the compassionate care provided; and Grasse Funeral Home. Juene’s days were brightened by all her family and friends that called, sent cards/flowers, or stopped by to visit.

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will take place at Marcellon Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family. (992) 992-3434