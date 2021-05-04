Juggan, Anthony B. "Tony"

MAYVILLE - Anthony B. "Tony" Juggan, age 43, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau, surrounded by his family.
Tony was born the son of John P. and Peggy (Mason) Juggan on Feb. 9, 1978. Tony was a gifted machinist and was a night shift supervisor at Bullseye Industries Inc. in Juneau. In his spare time Tony was a master tinkerer and enjoyed fixing anything and everything, especially electronics. He also enjoyed the outdoors while boating and fishing. Tony will be fondly remembered as honest, hardworking, laid back, and accepting of all others. He was a simple man who had a passion for life.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy of Hustisford; his significant other, Jessica Kempf; his siblings, Cindy Weihert of Hustisford and Chris (Amanda) Juggan of Watertown; his nieces, Rachael and Elizabeth Weihert; his nephew, Shawn Juggan; and his beloved canine companions, Lexi and Dexter. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; other relatives; and former canine companion, "Tippy."
A private family funeral service for Tony will be held on Saturday, May 8 at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Dave Katsma officiating. A public visitation will take place from 12 p.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville. A continued celebration of life will be held on Saturday evening at Lions Park in Mayville.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Clearview in Juneau for the care and support shown to Tony and his family.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
