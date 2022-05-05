May 14, 1935 -March 29, 2022

WATERTOWN—Jules Richard Henriott was born on May 14, 1935, in Manitowoc, WI, to Julius and Florence (Ellestad) Henriott. He married Sharon L. Wiese on June 8, 1963, in Clyman, WI. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1955. He was employed at Allard Express and Clairmont Trucking until they went out of business. Then he went to work for the Dodge County Highway Department.

He served in the U.S. Army—Combat Engineers. He was sent over to Beruit, Lebanon during an uprising there. He was a member of the VFW Post 9392 in Lowell, WI, where he was a member of the Rifle Squad for military funerals. He was a constable in Clyman for a few years and member of the Clyman Fire Department for 53-years. He was also a charter member of the Clyman Lions Club and the Clyman’s Sportsmans Club. He was also a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Clyman.

In his spare time he loved camping, hunting, bowling and trap shooting. He also loved driving his two old cars, a ‘49 Plymouth and a ‘56 Oldsmobile. Dick and Sharon traveled Route 66 to California with the ‘49 Plymouth along with good friends Roland and Irene Habeck and their ‘56 Chrysler.

Dick is survived by his wife Sharon; three daughters: Michele (Phil) Zimmerman of Watertown, Jeanne (Wayne) Steinke of Juneau and Kathy (Jim) Polensky of Watertown. Grandsons Matthew and Nathan Polensky of Watertown. His sister Patricia Henriott and Brother-in-Law Dennis Fosdal along with other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Barbara (Ed) Raduenz, Judy (Don) Finkler; and nephew, Mike Raduenz.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman (714 Church St. Clyman, WI) with Father Onildo Diaz officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Isadore Cemetery in Clyman. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Pine Ridge Assisted Living and Marquardt Hospice for the compassionate care they provide to Dick during his last weeks.