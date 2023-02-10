WAUPUN—Julia Berndt, 93, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Funeral services for Julia Berndt will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)