Julia Van Horn, 69, Portage

PORTAGE - Julia E. "Judy" (Wiedman) (Vils) Van Horn, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Judy was born on May 12, 1950, in Madison County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mildred (Bindel) Wiedman. Her long time career spanned over 35 years with St. Vincent De Paul of Portage where she enjoyed seeing her regular customers and helping many in the community until her retirement. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren's many activities and enjoying precious time with her great-grandchildren. Judy's family was her pride and joy and she never missed an opportunity to share in their lives. As a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend she set the bar for love, caring, understanding and worry for those close to her. She will be missed by many and thought of fondly while her memory remains.
She is survived by her sons; Kelly (Meaghan) Vils and Troy (Stephanie) Vils; her grandchildren, Cierra, Samantha, Kristopher, Brandan, Sydney, Patrick, Erin and Brecken; her great-grandchildren Mylah and Sylas; her siblings, Helen Wiedman, John (Nancy) Wiedman, Beverly Maxwell and Kathy (Randy) Jones; her sister-in-law, Shirley Wiedman; nephews, nieces, other relatives and her good friend Kurtis Huebner and many friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Van Horn, her brother, Glen Wiedman, her sisters Rose Rinkert, Dorothy Bear, Edith Jacobs and her twin sister, JoAnn Barker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). A second visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Winterset, Iowa, with burial to follow at Winterset City Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her twin sister JoAnn.
