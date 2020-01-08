Julia Van Horn, 69, Portage

Judy was born on May 12, 1950, in Madison County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mildred (Bindel) Wiedman. Her long time career spanned over 35 years with St. Vincent De Paul of Portage where she enjoyed seeing her regular customers and helping many in the community until her retirement. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren's many activities and enjoying precious time with her great-grandchildren. Judy's family was her pride and joy and she never missed an opportunity to share in their lives. As a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend she set the bar for love, caring, understanding and worry for those close to her. She will be missed by many and thought of fondly while her memory remains.