WISCONSIN DELLS—JuliaEtta (Julie) Ebsen, 85, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Riverwood Eagle’s Nest Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells with Rev. Steve Keller and Rev. Lisa Leatherberry officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Lake Delton Village Cemetery. A brunch will follow, back at Trapper’s Turn.

Julie was born June 29, 1936, the daughter of Clifford J. and Waive (Yost) Kipper in Bagley, WI. She married Lyle Ebsen on May 11, 1957 at the Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. During her life she enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling and playing cards. But the biggest joys and happiest memories came from her family which includes two daughters, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She always made it a priority to attend as many sporting events as possible to cheer them all on.

Julie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lyle; daughters, Terry (Dale) Loomis of Baraboo, Shari (Todd) Nelson of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Kelly (Louis) Perry of Roxbury, Katie (Cameron) Laufenberg of Sun Prairie, Todd Nelson Jr. of Wisconsin Dells, Travis (Megan) Nelson of Wisconsin Dells, Natasha (Cory) Lucke of Waunakee, Ashley (Caleb) Turzinski of Mauston, Alissa (Bob) Gander of Wisconsin Dells; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Mia Perry; Sophie & Baby Laufenberg; Todd III, Fletcher, Amelia and Paisley Nelson; Lyle and Mikey Nelson; Cecelia, Sawyer and Graham Lucke; Caleb and Sullivan Turzinski; Nelson and Ace Gander.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers who over the years have added to Julie’s happiness and comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Julie’s name to Agrace Hospice. Donations on-line at Agrace.org. Phone 608-327-7180.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

