Aug. 4, 1972—Sept. 4, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Julianna E. Christian, 50, of Beaver Dam passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her home.

A Memorial Gathering for Juli will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Inurnment will take place at North Burnett Cemetery at a later date.

Julianna Elizabeth was born on August 4, 1972 the daughter of Ronald H. and Connie E. (Leisten) Christian in Beaver Dam, WI. Juli was a 1990 graduate of Mayville High School and attended Moraine Park Technical College. Juli had been a longtime employee of Walmart Supercenter in Beaver Dam, WI.

Juli was a friendly, happy and fun-loving. She loved to make people laugh and brought joy into the lives of her family and friends. She was very thoughtful and enjoyed helping others whenever she could. Her infectious laugh and giggle will be deeply missed. Juli loved to sing karaoke. She also enjoyed going to Key West Full Service Salon and Spa to have her nails done in the latest trendy and fashionable deigns.

Juli will be deeply missed by her brother, Randy S. Christian of Beaver Dam; her uncles: Robert (Sue) Christian and Charles Christian both of Beaver Dam; her aunt Sally Loper of Waukesha; and her BFFs: Megan Schwantes of Laramie, WY and William Meagher of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by her cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Ronald in 2005 and her mother Connie in 2017.

