July 5, 1963—March 4, 2022
MARKESAN—Julie Ann Krueger, age 58 of Markesan, entered her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
Julie was born on July 5, 1963, daughter of Orlin and Doris (Hoffman) Krueger. She was united in marriage to David Johnson on July 8, 1988 and had three children, Nicholas, Sarah and Kyle. Julie was employed with Avalon Precision Metalsmiths for over 30 years. She was an active and caring woman who spent most of her life thinking about others. She always surrounded herself with her friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, she enjoyed every moment she had with them. Julie loved her puzzles and playing Bingo. She enjoyed her flowerbeds and her beautiful windchimes blowing in the wind. Julie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan.
Julie is survived by her children: Nicholas (Lisa) Johnson of Eden, Sarah (Joe) Pitts of Ripon and Kyle Johnson of Markesan; two stepchildren: Jamie Johnson-Smith and Kelly (Rod) Addleman; six grandchildren: Bailey, McKena, Raylan, Aubrey, Hudson and Oliver; two sisters, Susan Krueger of Mayville and Linda Matamoros of Waupun; step-siblings; Godmother, Aunt Alice Krueger of Pinole, CA; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlin and Doris Krueger and step-mother, Betty (George) Pollesch; four uncles: Arvin, Russell and Merlin Krueger; Melvin (Lorraine) Hoffman.
A visitation for Julie will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Julie’s name to be directed to her loving grandchildren.
