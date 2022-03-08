Julie Ann Krueger

Julie was born on July 5, 1963, daughter of Orlin and Doris (Hoffman) Krueger. She was united in marriage to David Johnson on July 8, 1988 and had three children, Nicholas, Sarah and Kyle. Julie was employed with Avalon Precision Metalsmiths for over 30 years. She was an active and caring woman who spent most of her life thinking about others. She always surrounded herself with her friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, she enjoyed every moment she had with them. Julie loved her puzzles and playing Bingo. She enjoyed her flowerbeds and her beautiful windchimes blowing in the wind. Julie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan.