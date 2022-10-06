Dec. 14, 1914 – Oct. 4, 2022

BARABOO—Julius “Jay” L. Henke, born December 1914, age 107, died on October 4, 2022. Julius was born in the Town of Excelsior to Julius A. and Doris Henke. He attended Baraboo High School and graduated in 1932.

During the Great Depression Jay worked for the WPA, and many farmers in the Reedsburg area. In 1939, he started work at J.C. Penney’s in Reedsburg before he received a call from Production Credit Association in Baraboo. He started at Production Credit in January of 1940 doing typing and filing along with janitorial work. In 1940, he met and married his beautiful wife Marjorie L. (Dryer) Henke and started their family.

By 1944, he worked his way up to loan officer and inspector at PCA. He was drafted into World War II and ended up with an Infantry Battalion at Camp Maxey near Paris, TX. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned to his work at PCA.

During 1946, he joined a group of businessmen in Baraboo called the Group of 7 who later became the Baraboo Industrial Expansion Group that was responsible for bringing in several industries to make their home in Baraboo.

During this time, he also became the Manager of the Baraboo PCA with branch offices in Reedsburg, Richland Center, Plain and Mauston. He retired in 1980 after 40 years of service, very proud of the fact that he never foreclosed on a farm.

Julius was a former member of the Lion’s Club, serving as Secretary for many years; Baraboo Kiwanis Club, who awarded him the Al Dippel Award for Community Service; member of Koshawago Club, and the Elks Club. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff in Sauk County, escorting the prisoners in the James Jantz Murder Trial along with his good friend, Stan Premo.

Jay was a very good card player, especially euchre and pinochle. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and was a proud member of the Eight Ball Club which owned a hunting camp located in Drummond, WI. Marjorie and Jay loved crossword puzzles and would race each other to see who could complete a puzzle the fastest. He was still doing crossword puzzles and getting all the answers correct on Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune until his last days.

Julius is survived by sons: Gary (Karen) Henke, Tom (Peggy) Henke; beloved daughter and caretaker, Lori Henke; grandchildren: Jodi (Kevin Burke) Henke, Kami Petitgoue, Kristen (Kyle) Johnson; and step-grandchild, Kristen (Phil) Castleman. Jay is also survived by great-grandchildren: Ben Reardon, Logan Petitgoue, Harper Petitgoue, Julius Johnson, Joseph Johnson; and step-great-grandchildren: Tricia Schneider and Colin Castleman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; brothers, Wendell, Rodger, Robert; and a sister, Arlene Hill.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, North Freedom, with military rites provided by the Baraboo Veterans Honor Guard immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation to be directed to the Friends of the Al Ringling Theater, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, or Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.