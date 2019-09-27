RANDOLPH - Julliene Louise Miller, age 75 of Randolph died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Julliene was born on Aug. 3, 1944, the daughter of Douglas and Ruth (Helmer) Martin at the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Beaver Dam. She was baptized on Sept. 10, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland by W.R. Krueger. Her sponsors were her grandparents, Frank and Ella Helmer and her great-aunt, Eleanor Bobholz Hacht. She was confirmed on May 18, 1958, at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph by W.W. Winter. Julliene graduated from Randolph High School on May 31, 1962. Julliene worked at Rockwell of Randolph, where she met her husband, then attended Columbia Co. Teachers College graduating on May 31, 1968. She taught third grade in the Slinger School system, both in Slinger and Allenton. Julliene was united in marriage to Arthur E. Miller on June 28, 1969. Upon starting a family, she became a homemaker, working summers at Green Giant in Fox Lake and Beaver Dam. She also worked for the Larson Canning Co. in Cambria. She retired after her employment with WMFB in Beaver Dam. Following retirement, she worked at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam and was also an elder care giver.
Julliene was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and a member of the Ladies Aide. She enjoyed camping with her family, crocheting many afghans, hats and many other projects for family and friends. Julliene was very proud of her three boys, their wives, children and grandchildren. They gave her great joy.
Julliene will be sadly missed and mourned by her three sons, Arthur E. (Ruth) Miller Jr. of Madison, Kevin O. Miller of Randolph and Clinton D. (Jenee) Miller of Juneau; grandchildren, Tika (Alan) Bott of Fond du Lac, Eden and Spencer Miller of Madison, Gwyndolyn Miller of Randolph, MaKenna and Nikolas Miller of Juneau; 11 grandchildren by heart, Steven Graff, Julie Graff, Bryce Graff, Tyler Krause, Patrick Krause, Austin Krause, Hailey Krause, Orion Krause, Mira Krause, Cade Recheck and Lexie Recheck; three great-grandchildren; and one by heart great-grandchild; her brothers and sister, Dennis (Janis) Martin of Randolph, Dean (Stephanie) Martin of Beaver Dam and Kathleen (Robert) Smits of Waupun; brother and sisters-in-law, Willard Mays of Columbus, Melvin (Sippy) Miller of Bristol and Dorothy Tolsma of Brandon; aunts, nieces, nephews; special cousins, Sherry and Diane Helmer of Fox Lake; several other relatives and many dear friends.
Julliene was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; her husband in 2016; brother, Douglas Martin in 1987; sister, Darlene Mays in 2018; grandson, Daniel Douglas “Boone” Miller in 2019; and her brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Julliene will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph with Rev. Daniel Schumann officiating. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
