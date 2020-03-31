June A. Johnston, 92; Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - June A. (Fry) Johnston, 92, of Beaver Dam Assisted Living, formerly Charleston Assisted Living, Beaver Dam, Wis., was welcomed into the Lord’s loving arms on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home, from natural causes.

June was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Cazenovia, Wis., daughter of Barney and Susan (Clary) Fry. She married Gordon Johnston on July 18, 1964 in Beaver Dam, Wis.

June worked many years as the Produce Manager at Super Value Grocery and at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam, Wis. Upon retirement, she and Gordon enjoyed fishing, playing cards Wis.th friends and spending time With their family.

She was a member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Wayne Ristau of Oregon, Wis., Joyce Plagenz of Waupun, Wis., Betty (Henry) Nadolski of Mesa, Ariz., Shirley Haldemann of Randolph, Wis., Gordon (Jeanne) Johnston, Jr. of Coolidge, Ariz., Barbara (Richard) Koch of Beaver Dam, Wis., Robert (Tracy) Johnston of Fond du Lac, Wis., daughter-in-law Susie Conrad of Iron Ridge, Wis.; 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Beverly Fry of Milton, Wis., Mae Fry of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jean Johnston of Boyceville, Wis., a brother-in-law, William Johnston of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

