June A. Johnston, 92; Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - June A. (Fry) Johnston, 92, of Beaver Dam Assisted Living, formerly Charleston Assisted Living, Beaver Dam, Wis., was welcomed into the Lord’s loving arms on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home, from natural causes.
June was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Cazenovia, Wis., daughter of Barney and Susan (Clary) Fry. She married Gordon Johnston on July 18, 1964 in Beaver Dam, Wis.
June worked many years as the Produce Manager at Super Value Grocery and at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam, Wis. Upon retirement, she and Gordon enjoyed fishing, playing cards Wis.th friends and spending time With their family.
She was a member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters, Wayne Ristau of Oregon, Wis., Joyce Plagenz of Waupun, Wis., Betty (Henry) Nadolski of Mesa, Ariz., Shirley Haldemann of Randolph, Wis., Gordon (Jeanne) Johnston, Jr. of Coolidge, Ariz., Barbara (Richard) Koch of Beaver Dam, Wis., Robert (Tracy) Johnston of Fond du Lac, Wis., daughter-in-law Susie Conrad of Iron Ridge, Wis.; 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Beverly Fry of Milton, Wis., Mae Fry of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jean Johnston of Boyceville, Wis., a brother-in-law, William Johnston of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Susan; her husband, Gordon; her sisters, Mildred Anason, Opal Green, and Emily Allen; her brothers, Clinton Fry, Ervin Fry, and Donald Fry; her son, Kenneth Conrad; daughter, Janet Conrad; daughter-in-law, Colleen Ristau; sons-in-law, James Plagenz and Dennis Haldemann; a grandson; and a great-grandson; and other loved ones.
Because of current restrictions, a private service will be held for June’s immediate family only. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, Beaver Dam, Wis. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephens Ev. Lutheran Church are preferred.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N Crystal Lake Rd, Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Beaver Dam Assisted Living for their support in helping in the care of our Mother.
…………..until we meet again, always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
