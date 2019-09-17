BEAVER DAM - June Alice Oelke was born on Nov. 7, 1952, and passed to eternal life on Sept. 14, 2019, at the age of 66 years.
She was born in Ripon, Wis. and graduated from Princeton High School with honors. She then graduated from UW-Oshkosh, and worked for the Queen Anne Center for sexual assault victims. She later worked for the Oshkosh Police Department as a Victim and Witness Coordinator, all while caring for her mother after her dad’s death from Alzheimer’s.
Although a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2010, and a subsequent hip fracture disabled June physically, it did not diminish her spirit. She was kind and thoughtful to all, living her Christian faith. She loved butterflies, cardinals, tennis, daisies, and Yahtzee, but most of all she loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart. Despite recent failing health, she faithfully read and said her daily prayers, and listened to the weekly radio and T.V. services. Though she was confined to residency at Beaver Dam Memory Care for the past 1 ½ years, to be nearer to her sister, Sharon, her faith remained strong.
She went home to heaven to join her mother and father, Mildred and Clarence; and brothers-in-law. She is survived by three sisters, Sharon of Beaver Dam, Nancy of Menomonee Falls, and Abbie of West Allis; a brother-in-law; and further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Her friends at her assisted living home will also miss her, and she was a Christian friend to all.
Visitation for June will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Memory Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
If desired, memorials in June’s name may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church Radio Fund, or Time of Grace Ministries.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
