CAZENOVIA - June Ann “Junie” Phippen died peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2019, at the age of 67, while at camp; a place she loved.
June was born July 23, 1952. She was the youngest of Emmett and Margaret Phippen’s eight children. Despite her many physical disabilities, she was a happy person that brought smiles to many of the people whose lives touched hers. She loved her family and friends, her many dollies, her wonderful caretakers and her job at Varc. She filled the life she was given, to the best of her ability.
She is survived by her sister, Violet (Willard) Zimmerman; two brothers, Phil (Kay) Phippen and Frank Phippen; sister-in-law, Joanne Phippen, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Cora Platt; brothers, Harry, Henry and Marvin; and a nephew, Patrick Zimmerman.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home. A visitation will take place Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom. A luncheon will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, North Freedom following the burial.
