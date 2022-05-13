June 24, 19382—

BEAVER DAM—June “Bucky” H. Wolfgang, 83, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

June was born on June 24, 1938 the daughter of John and Helen (Arnold) Breitenstein in Antigo, Wisconsin. She was married to Howard P. Wolfgang on June 30, 1956.

June was a faithful and dedicated Seventh-Day Adventist. God and her family were very important in her life. June loved caring for her family and she also loved animals. June and her husband owned and operated several restaurants in the Juneau area.

June “Bucky” is survived by her children: Dale (Colleen) Wolfgang of Watertown, Deborah (Doug) Soravia of Waupun, Donald (Elizabeth) Wolfgang of Beaver Dam and Dorothy Wolfgang (Todd Beske) of Beaver Dam; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jean (Art) Bessel, Gloria Deleon and Alice Fosco. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; her brother, Robert Breitenstein; and sisters: Ruth Snyder and Peggy Fiddick.

A private family service will be held and inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepselllfh.com.