June 23, 1926—April 12, 2023

RIO—June D. Kukovec, 96 of Rio, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. She was born June 23, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Henry and Mitchell.

June mesmerized the eyes of a future soldier George Kukovec and they were married September 11, 1943. Together they spent 50 years of marriage together and built their family in Elmhurst, IL.

June was a clerk for the Dupage County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her retirement.

They moved to Onalaska in the early 90’s and stayed until 2018 when she moved to Rio to live with her daughter.

June had many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, knitting, and reading.

June is survived by her children; Judy Straube, Michel G. (Penny), Donna (Kirk) McKamey, and Colleen (Gregg) Tisil; daughter-in-law, Denise Kukovec; grandchildren: Kelly (Joey) Porretta, Michael James (Christy), Michael Wm. (Brenda) Straube, Michael Robert (Danielle), Joshua (Sara), Jessy (Joe) Peterson, Eric, Evan, and Emma Tisil; several great-grandchildren: Tyler, Zac, Michael G. II, Morgan, Niccolo, Olivia, Hailey, Kennedy, and Adler; brother, Henry Mitchell (Teddie); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George; son, Carter; son-in-law, William G. Straube; grandson, William, Jr.; and sisters: Marie and Genevieve.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rio. Entombment will take place at La Crosse Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

June was loved and adored by her family and friends. Special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Kay Rataczak, and all the other caregivers for their outstanding care, our sister Colleen, for taking care of our mom, and Jackie and Lonnie Hauser from Onalaska.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.