June 22, 1930—Nov. 3, 2022

KEKOSKEE—June D. Lehner, age 92, of Kekoskee, Wisconsin, passed away on November 03, 2022, at Hope Health in Lomira, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for June will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12 Noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, Wisconsin. Visitation for June will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Fr. Thomas Pulikkeel-Chacko will be presiding. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery in LeRoy, Wisconsin.

June was born the daughter of William and Emma (Schroeder) Quinn on June 22, 1930, in Ripon, Wisconsin. June was united in marriage to Wilfred Lehner on September 10, 1955, in Ripon. She was a faithful member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy.

June was a bookkeeper for many years for Oakstone Company in Oakfield, Wisconsin. In her leisure time, she enjoyed traveling especially to their cottage at Lake Puckaway. June cherished the time she spent with her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sports. June also enjoyed bowling.

June is survived by her daughter, Jody (Terry Wolter) Schroeder; her grandsons: Jason (Melissa) Schroeder; Jesse (Sara) Schroeder; and Josey (Sarah) Schroeder; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Molly, Bradley, and Gideon; and sisters-in-law: Arlene (Tom) Bobb and Ruth Lehner. June is further survived by other relatives and friends.

June is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Wilfred; infant son, Billy; her five sisters: Mryle, Rosie, Grace, Marion, and Gloria; one brother, Happy; and son-in-law, Jeff Schroeder.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com