BARABOO—June De Foy, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with her loving family by her side.

June was born on June 20, 1936 in Lakewood Ohio, the daughter of Philip and Helen Robare. On December 12, 1959 she was united in marriage to Miles De Foy in Erie, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2010.

June was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed raising her three children, Carrie, George and Sharon. In her spare time she enjoyed making puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and Gunsmoke. June attended Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo. She was truly loved by all and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her two children, Carrie (Bruce) Martin, George (Lori) De Foy; and one grandson, Jeff Martin. In addition to her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Baldwin Funeral Services with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo.