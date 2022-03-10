April 25, 1940—March 7, 2022
BARABOO—June E. (Denman) Jensen, 81, passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital Baraboo after a critical vascular event.
She was born in Reedsburg on April 25, 1940 to Allen R. Denman and Wanda M. (West) Denman. She was the fourth of five children. She was so small she fit into a shoe box.
She attended Baraboo schools. She married Gordon L. Jensen on June 20, 1964. They had three children, Theresa, Tracey and Timothy.
She was employed by Industrial Coils and Pizza Hut delivery in Baraboo. After she stopped working out of home, she worked from home watching children.
Born with a handicap that afflicted her legs she was in pain much of the time, but it did not stop her from living her life.
She grew up on a farm and like most children in the 1940’s and 50’s had little money and plenty of chores to do and animals to take care of. She had many hobbies throughout her life such as crocheting, ceramics, reading, assembling artificial bouquets and later in life putting together puzzles. She enjoyed family get togethers and playing cards as well as enjoying our family pets and her granddogs and cats. She was diligent and talented in her care for her children, and later her grandson, cooking, baking, and making clothes. She gardened and canned the results. She helped Dad with raising and butchering chickens. Her leg pain was improved greatly after knee replacements in the early 2000s. Like the majority of her side of the family she inherited heart problems. She needed several stents put in in the last several years with the last surgery after a close call in early November of last year.
She is survived by her husband Gordon; daughters: Theresa (Robert Hendricks) Tracey (Tim Pittman); son Timothy; grandson Tristan Pittman; and sister Sharon (Charles Aiello); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents Allen and Wanda, brothers Martin and Elmer, and sister Lorraine (Denman) Pickel.
Redlin-Ertz Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Services will be private.
