June E. (Denman) Jensen

She grew up on a farm and like most children in the 1940’s and 50’s had little money and plenty of chores to do and animals to take care of. She had many hobbies throughout her life such as crocheting, ceramics, reading, assembling artificial bouquets and later in life putting together puzzles. She enjoyed family get togethers and playing cards as well as enjoying our family pets and her granddogs and cats. She was diligent and talented in her care for her children, and later her grandson, cooking, baking, and making clothes. She gardened and canned the results. She helped Dad with raising and butchering chickens. Her leg pain was improved greatly after knee replacements in the early 2000s. Like the majority of her side of the family she inherited heart problems. She needed several stents put in in the last several years with the last surgery after a close call in early November of last year.