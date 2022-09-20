FALL RIVER—June J. Miller, age 94, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care Center, Fitchburg. She was born the seventh of eleven children to Frank and Adela (Ufer) Neuman on the family farm at Lost Lake, WI. June was baptized, confirmed and married to Corwin Miller in the Lost Lake St. Mary’s Church. Eventually they bought a portion of the family farm where she cared for other young children in her home.

June and her husband Corwin enjoyed square dancing for many years as well as going on trips to Branson, MO. They also enjoyed many trips to see the fall colors, then kept cruising, eventually stopping at a casino or two. She was known for her very unique sense of humor and loved playing cards. Eventually they retired from farming and moved to Fall River where they enjoyed their retirement years.

Survivors include her three children: Corrie (Pat) Miller of Park Falls, Frank (Cyndy) Miller of Portage and Monica (Miller) Puckett of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Scott (Jen) Miller, Dan Miller, Marisa (Troy) Winder, Elsa (Shawn) Lindner and Tyler (Kari) Miller; great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Sami and James Miller, Sean Miller, Noah and Grayson Winder, Maddi and Jaylen Miller; and June’s brother, Ron Neuman, Madison; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Langetieg, Fitchburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Corwin, eight sisters and one brother, and eleven in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Her remains will be combined with her husband Corwin’s and together be interred in the Fall River Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Agrace.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

