June Jeske, 92, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - June R. Jeske, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Beaver Dam Health Center.

June was born on April 5, 1927, the daughter of George and Hulda (Stelter) Immerfall in Beaver Dam.

June is survived by her sons: Fred Kniskern, Robert (Cathy) Kniskern and Richard Kniskern; her grandson Rob Kniskern; and her sisters Clarisse Dean and Betty Haefner; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and many brothers and sisters.

A graveside service for June will be held at Oakwood Cemetery (old side) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at noon with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com

