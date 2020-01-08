June Jeske, 92, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - June R. Jeske, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Beaver Dam Health Center.
June was born on April 5, 1927, the daughter of George and Hulda (Stelter) Immerfall in Beaver Dam.
You have free articles remaining.
June is survived by her sons: Fred Kniskern, Robert (Cathy) Kniskern and Richard Kniskern; her grandson Rob Kniskern; and her sisters Clarisse Dean and Betty Haefner; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and many brothers and sisters.
A graveside service for June will be held at Oakwood Cemetery (old side) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at noon with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)