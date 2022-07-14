June 19, 1947—July 7, 2022

WONEWOC—June K. Firlus, age 75 years, of rural Wonewoc, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

She was born on June 19, 1947, to Francis and Ella (Raemisch) Larson in Mauston. June graduated from the Mauston High School in 1965.

June was united in marriage to Larry Firlus on May 8, 1971, at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church.

They have lived in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, for many years. She worked at the Hatch Public Library in Mauston, from 1973 to 2009. June also started a library in the church she is a member of, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. June enjoyed baking and cooking.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Firlus; son, Scott (Kelly) Firlus; grandchildren: Dawson and Morgan; and brothers: Robert (Doreen) Larson and Francis Larson Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Potter’s Cemetery in the Town of Summit, Juneau County.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com