June M. Fiske, age 88, of Lodi/Poynette

June M. Fiske, age 88, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home in Lodi.
June was born on June 26, 1931, in Leeds Township, the daughter of Lester and Ed Dena (Pribbenow) Breneman. She married Allison Fiske on March 29, 1952, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette. June sold Tupperware for many years. She also worked as an Interior Decorator for Sherwin Williams/Cassen’s Color Corner and later was employed by Bank of Poynette (Hometown Bank). After Al passed away, she rediscovered acrylic painting and pencil drawing and she loved to crochet. June was a devoted member of Dekorra Lutheran Church, and an avid Brewer, Badger, Packer and Buck’s fan.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Whitt) Case, Poynette, Kelly (Wendy) Fiske, Akron, Ohio, Kasey (Karen) Fiske, Prairie du Sac, Kerry Fiske, Sun Prairie, and Kierre (Kimberly) Fiske, Sun Prairie; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three step grandsons, 12 step great-grandchildren and four step great-great grandchildren; her brother, LeRoy Breneman, Lodi, nieces, nephews, many other near relatives and close and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Allison Fiske and her sisters, Elizabeth Schlender and Beverly Paske.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette, with the Rev. Rich Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi, Wis. 53555
