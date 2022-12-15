June 17, 1935—Dec. 13, 2022

JUNEAU—June Mary Born, 87, of Juneau passed away at Marvin’s Manor of Horicon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. June Mary Neitzel was born on June 17, 1935 at her parents’ home. She was the daughter of Louis and Sadie Neitzel. She was baptized on June 26, 1935 and confirmed on April 10, 1949.

She married William “Bill” Born on June 22, 1950. They were married for 58 years. June was a member of St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau, WI.

June was employed at the family farm along with, Badger Mills in Hustisford, Olympia Village in Oconomowoc, Durant, Zweig’s Grill, Kohl’s Grocery Store, and Hafemeister in Watertown.

June is survived by her children: Barbara Margelofsky of Hustisford, Dean (Connie) Born of Juneau, Christine (Jeffrey) Kuehl of Lebanon; six grandchildren: Cari (Andy) Glorioso, Kyle (Abbie) Margelofsky, Celina (Matthew) Tratar, Michelle (Daniel) Heinrich, Kiara Kuehl, and Kordel Kuehl (Shauna Special Friend); 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Neitzel of Watertown; sister, Janice (Charles) Saniter of AZ. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill, her parents, sister, Jeanette Zastrow, granddaughter, Trecia Margelofsky, brother-in-law, Merle Zastrow, and son-in-law, David Margelofsky.

Family would like to say thank you to Marvin’s Manor of Horicon for their care of our mom for the past two years. Also thank you to Generations Hospice Care. A Special “Thank You” to Mable Under the Table for her compassionate care, soft spoken voice and prayers.

Visitation is Saturday, December 17, 2020 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 S. Main St., Juneau from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Funeral Service will follow at noon with Rev. David Brandt officiating. Interment at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Lebanon, WI. Memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Your online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.