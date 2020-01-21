June Schara, 92, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - June T. Schara, age 92, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Reedsburg. June was born on Sept. 4, 1927, to Herbert and Sylvia (Bryant) Reinfeldt in Union Center, Wis. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Schara on Nov. 29, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Baraboo. This marriage was blessed with six children. June was a dedicated Christian and devoted wife. She and Lawrence farmed in Loganville, Wis., until retiring to a home in Reedsburg. She enjoyed fishing, reading and sewing. She especially enjoyed creating many quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passion in later years was playing cards (euchre) and winning most of the time. June was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.